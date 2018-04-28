Man with dementia goes missing on his way to Orlando

A 77-year-old man showing signs of dementia went missing on his drive to Orlando, Florida.

William Krueger, of north suburban Lake Zurick, was reported missing Saturday by his daughters, according to Lake Zurich Police Department.

Krueger left his home Thursday, driving a silver 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van, police said. A couple days before, a neighbor helped him enter an address in Orlando, Florida into his GPS. Police believed he was traveling in that direction.

He was tracked to Kennedy Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, where Kreuger paid a toll on Thursday, police said. His phone was last tracked to an area north of Chattanooga, Tennessee, but the exact time wasn’t known.

Krueger was described as a 6-foot-1, 220 pound man with brown eyes, gray hair and a surgical scar on his chest, police said. He may be wearing blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Krueger has been exhibiting signs of dementia and erratic behavior.

Anyone with information about him or his vehicle is asked to call Lake Zurich Police Department at (847) 438-2349.