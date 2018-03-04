Man with dementia missing from Northwest Side

Police are seeking help in locating a 72-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing in the Pulaski Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Ignacio Espinoza was last seen about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of North Jersey Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was wearing a gray fur-lined hooded jacket, police said.

Espinoza was described as a 5-foot-6 tall, 180 pound Hispanic man, with olive complexion and black/gray hair, police said.

He is known to frequent Hollywood Park at Peterson and Jersey Avenues, and the McDonald’s across the street from there, police said. Espinoza speaks limited English.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.