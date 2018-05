Man with dementia reported missing from Logan Square

A 77-year-old man was reported missing from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Joseph Mitarotondo was last seen Friday driving a 1999 cream-colored Cadillac DeVille in the 2400 block of North Ridgeway, Chicago Police said. He has mild-to-moderate dementia.

Mitarotondo was wearing a red-checkered shirt, blue jeans and a black skullcap, police said.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts was asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.