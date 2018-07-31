Man with knife held girlfriend, children hostage in South Shore apartment

A man who barricaded himself, his girlfriend and his children inside apartment Monday night in the South Shore has been taken into custody.

SWAT teams responded about 11:20 p.m. to the 1700 block of East 72nd Street where the 30-year-old, who was armed with a knife, was refusing to let his girlfriend or children leave the apartment, according to Chicago Police.

By midnight, the apartment had been evacuated.

No injuries to the woman or children were reported, police said. It was not clear how old the children were.

The man was taken into custody and was being evaluated at St. Bernard Hospital, police said. He was not injured.

Charges were pending against the man.