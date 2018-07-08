Man with schizophrenia, 59, reported missing from Humboldt Park

Wigberto Viera was reported missing from the 1000 block of North Drake. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a 59-year-old man with schizophrenia who went missing Friday from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Wigberto Viera was reported missing from the 1000 block of North Drake, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Viera is described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, gray hair, light facial hair, a light olive complexion and a scar on his chest, police said. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black tank top, a black skull cap and tan shoes.

Police reported that Viera may be in danger.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.