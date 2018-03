Man with warrant pulled over, arrested in DeKalb

A man was arrested on a warrant Saturday in DeKalb.

Officers spotted a vehicle registered to a man with an active warrant and pulled the driver over about 10:52 p.m. at Peace Road and Fairview Drive, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Javonte C. Williams, 23, of the 900 block of Spiros Court, was arrested on a $5000 warrant for Fleeing to Elude, police said.

He was taken into custody and was being held at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office pending bond, police said.