Man, woman critically wounded after murder-suicide attempt in Washington Park

Chicago police investigate the scene of a possible homicide/suicide where two people were found shot in the head inside an apartment, Monday morning, in the first block of East 60th Street, in the Washington Part neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man tried to shoot a woman to death before turning the gun on himself early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

At 12:27 a.m., the gunman, 51, shot a 47-year-old woman in the head after an argument inside a residence in the 100 block of East 60th Street, according to Chicago police. He then shot himself, also in the head.

Both of them were taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The man apparently tried to kill the woman and himself after a verbal spat heated up and “turned physical,” police said.

Police did not elaborate on their relationship besides saying they were familiar with each other.