Man, woman die days after Christmas Eve crash in West Englewood

A man and woman died days after a Christmas Eve crash that injured two other people in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:53 p.m. on Monday, a Dodge Challenger was traveling north in the 7400 block of South Ashland when it struck a Volkswagen Passat as the driver tried to negotiate a left turn, according to Chicago police. After the initial collision, the Passat struck a pedestrian and crashed into the wall of a business.

The man who was driving the Passat, 64-year-old Leroy Graves, and his passenger, 59-year-old Beverly Shell, were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Shell was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. She lived in West Englewood.

Graves was pronounced dead at the hospital about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office. He lived in south suburban Park Forest.

An autopsy Sunday found that Graves died from multiple injuries caused by a van striking a viaduct. His death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office. Shell also died of her injuries from the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

The pedestrian and the Challenger’s male driver were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Both their conditions were stabilized.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.