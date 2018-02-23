Man, woman found dead in Warrenville condominium

A man and woman were found dead Thursday morning in a west suburban Warrenville condominium.

Officers found the pair, whose exact ages weren’t known, at 11:43 a.m. at 2S644 Pierre Currie, according to Warrenville police.

It did not appear as though forced entry was made into the home, and there were no signs of violence, police said.

“This is not a random act and there is no danger posed to members of the community,” police chief Raymond Turano said.

The identities of the man and woman weren’t released Thursday night.