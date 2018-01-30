Man, woman hurt in Berwyn shooting

A man and a woman were shot late Monday night in west suburban Berwyn.

Officers were called about multiple shots fired at 11:33 p.m. near 26th Street and Clarence Avenue in Berwyn, according to a statement from Berwyn police. They arrived to find the 25-year-old man and 24-year-old woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

The woman, who was in the driver’s seat, suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth, while the man was shot multiple times, police said. They were both taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, and their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

They both live in Chicago, and investigators believe the man was targeted by rival gang members from Chicago, police said.

Police said none of the victims or suspects appeared to have ties to the Berwyn area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Berwyn Police Department Crime Tip Hotline at (708) 749-6564.