Man, woman shot in apartment stairwell in Parkway Gardens

A man and a woman were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The two were walking in a stairwell in an apartment building when two males fired shots, striking them both at 7:42 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago police.

The man, 19, was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The woman, 26, was shot in the left hand. She refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.