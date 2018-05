Man, woman shot to death in Back of the Yards: police

Chicago Police say two people were killed Friday in a shooting in the 5200 block of South May. | Google Earth

Two people were killed Friday evening in a Back of the Yards shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened at 5:29 p.m. in the 5200 block of South May, police said.

A 48-year-old woman and 51-year-old man were both struck in their torsos and died at University of Chicago Hospital, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the deaths.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.