Man, woman shot to death in Englewood home: police

A man and a woman were shot to death Wednesday morning inside a South Side Englewood neighborhood home.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot at 9:53 a.m. found the 61-year-old woman and 20-year-old man with gunshots inside the home in the 6600 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago police.

The woman was dead at the scene, while the man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the deaths.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting, which may have been domestic in nature, according to police.