Man, woman shot to death in Englewood home

A man and a woman were shot to death Wednesday morning inside a South Side Englewood neighborhood home.

Yvonne Randle, 61, and Antonio McDaniels, 20, were found shot inside the home at 9:53 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Randle was pronounced dead at the scene. McDaniels was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

They both lived in the same block where they were shot, authorities said.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting, which may have been domestic in nature, according to police.