Man, woman stabbed after fight in Fulton River District

A man and woman stabbed were stabbed Wednesday night during a fight in the Fulton River District.

Earlier in the day, a 36-year-old man got into a fight about money with another man. At 10:31 p.m., the man approached the 36-year-old again, stabbing him and a 37-year-old woman he was with in the 500 block of West Fulton Street, Chicago police said.

The 36-year-old was stabbed in the neck and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The woman was stabbed in the head and was taken to the same hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives were investigating.