Man, woman wounded by shots fired out of Lawndale apartment window

A man and woman were wounded Thursday evening by shots fired out of an apartment in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were on a sidewalk at 8:49 p.m. when they were shot through a window in the 1100 block of South Richmond, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the right leg and right arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The woman was grazed in her left leg and declined medical attention at the scene.

The pair possibly knew the shooter, who ran from the scene after the shooting, police said. No one was in custody Thursday night as Area Central detectives investigated.