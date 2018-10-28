Man, woman wounded in Avondale drive-by shooting

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 2:59 a.m., a 45-year-old woman and 34-year-old man were inside a GMC Yukon headed north in the 3500 block of South Kedzie Avenue when they were shot, police said.

The bullets came from someone in a black Jeep, police said.

The woman was grazed in her right arm and taken to University of Illinois hospital in good condition, police said.

The man was also taken there with a gunshot wound to his right knee, police said. His condition was stabilized.