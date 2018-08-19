Man wounded after robbery turns into shootout in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a robbery that turned into a shootout early Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 44-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 1:25 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Carroll Avenue when a gunman approached and tried to rob him, Chicago police said.

The man pulled out his own gun and the two began to shoot at each other, according to police. He was struck in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police did not know if the robber had been shot. The wounded man had a license to carry his weapon.