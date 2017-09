Man wounded, another cut by glass in Englewood shooting

One man was wounded and another was cut by glass in a shooting at an Englewood auto parts store Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1:10 p.m. outside O’Reilly Auto Parts at 66th and Halsted, according to Chicago Police and Fire Media Affairs.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Another male of unknown age was cut by glass and was also taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.