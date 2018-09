Man wounded in Austin shooting

A 23-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:10 p.m., the man was walking in the 1100 block of North Lorel Avenue when he was approached by two gunmen who opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his leg and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, police said. He was in good condition.