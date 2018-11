Man wounded in Avondale shooting

A man was shot early Thursday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Just before 3 a.m., officers found the wounded 25-year-old in a convenience store parking lot in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said. No one was in custody.