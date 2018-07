Man wounded in Brainerd shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:20 a.m., the 37-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 9000 block of South May Street when someone came out of a gangway and opened fire, Chicago Police said. He was struck in his leg, and was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Area South detectives were investing the shooting.