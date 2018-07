Man wounded in Bridgeport shooting

A man was shot early Saturday in the 2900 block of South Loomis Street in Bridgeport. | Google Maps

A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:40 a.m., the 18-year-old man was driving in the 2900 block of South Loomis Street when he felt pain and realized he was shot in the arm, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to Rush Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.