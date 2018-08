Man wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday afternoon in a shooting that took place in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. | Google Maps

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old sustained the gunshot wound to the left side of his body at 12:33 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Kedzie, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.