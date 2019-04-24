Man wounded in Burnside shooting
A man was shot in his back Wednesday in Burnside on the South Side.
The 23-year-old was in a vehicle in the 800 block of East 93rd Street about 6:36 p.m. when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Chicago police said.
Friends took the man to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area South detectives are investigating.