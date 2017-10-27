Man wounded by broken glass when shots fired at vehicle in Evanston

A man was cut by shattered glass after shots were fired at his vehicle Thursday night in north suburban Evanston.

At 10:04 p.m., the 29-year-old man was driving west on Howard Street and turning left onto northbound Dodge Avenue when a silver vehicle pulled up and the person inside fired one shot, according to Evanston police.

The bullet struck and shattered the victim’s driver’s side window, police said. He was struck in the face by glass fragments and taken to St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two of the victim’s family members, both men, were in the vehicle but were not injured, police said.

The shooter’s vehicle, a silver four-door with tinted windows and silver rims, was last seen heading south on California Avenue from Howard Street, police said. The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic male wearing a black or red baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at (847) 866-5040 or text-a-tip to 274637 with “EPDTIP” in the message along with information.