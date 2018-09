Man wounded during drive-by shooting in Grand Crossing

A man was shot Thursday afternoon while walking down the street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 5:50 p.m., the 29-year-old was struck in the left foot by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the 1400 block of East 69th Place, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.