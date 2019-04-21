Man wounded in Hermosa shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Hermosa on the North Side.

The 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Armitage Avenue when a light colored car pulled up and someone started shooting, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the knee and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting happen just under three hours after a 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue.

No one is in custody as Area North Detectives investigate.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.