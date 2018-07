Man wounded in apparent accidental shooting in Marquette Park

A man was wounded in an apparent accidental shooting Monday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Rockwell, according to Chicago Police. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting as an accidental discharge of a weapon.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.