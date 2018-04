Man wounded in apparent domestic shooting on Southwest Side

A man was shot Thursday evening in an apparent domestic incident in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was shot in the upper right arm at 6:53 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 85th, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Detectives Thursday night were questioning a person of interest in the shooting.