Man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was shot Monday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was walking about 9:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Quincy when someone inside a passing gray Toyota Prius opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.