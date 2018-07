Man wounded in Austin shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the North Side.

The 24-year was leaving a liquor store when he heard shots and felt pain about 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to the face and was taken to Rush University Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.