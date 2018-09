Man wounded in Austin shooting

A 35-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 1:25 a.m., the man was standing outside in the 4900 block of West Fulton Street when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his ankle and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody early Monday as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.