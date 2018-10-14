A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain about 1:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of West August, according to Chicago police.

Casings found on the 5300 west block of Augusta after a man was shot about 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2018 | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Casings found on the 5300 west block of Augusta after a man was shot about 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2018 | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

He was shot in his lower left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.