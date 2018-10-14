Man wounded in Austin shooting

Chicago police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 5300 block of West Augusta on October 14, 2018. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain about 1:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of West August, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his lower left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.