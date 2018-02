Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 52nd Street, Chicago Police said.

The man, whose exact age wasn’t known, was shot in the chest and showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.