Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Police investigate a shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018 in the 800 block of West 50th Place in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot and wounded early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:20 a.m., the 25-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 800 block of West 50th Place when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in his leg and groin, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.