Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was standing outside when a dark colored car drove by and someone he didn’t know fired shots at 6:47 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Sangamon Street, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The vehicle drove off after the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.