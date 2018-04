Man wounded in Bridgeport shooting

A man was shot Friday night in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

About 10:30 p.m., the 19 year old was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the right arm and left hand, police said. He showed up at Stroger Hospital in good condition.