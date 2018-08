Man wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 39-year-old was standing outside when a male walked up and shot him about 9:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Rockwell, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the leg and groin and was taken to Mount Sinai where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.