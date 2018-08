Man wounded in Cottage Grove Heights shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in an alley in the 9800 block of South Greenwood Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his right leg and took himself to Trinity Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.