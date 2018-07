Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Bronzeville

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old was walking down the street when a dark colored Chevrolet Cruze drove by and someone inside fired shots at 8:54 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the foot and took himself to Mercy Hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.