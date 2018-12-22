Man wounded in drive-by shooting in East Beverly – 2 being questioned

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the East Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side and police are questioning two persons of interest, according to Chicago police.

The 20-year-old was walking when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots at 7:02 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Church, police said.

He was struck in his back and leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Officers recovered two weapons at the scene and two persons of interest were being questioned, but no charges had been filed.

Area South detectives were investigating.