Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

A man was wounded Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old man was driving when another vehicle, driven by a male, pulled up next to him and someone inside started firing shots at 5:28 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 63rd, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the lower left side of his back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.