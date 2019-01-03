Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Parkway Gardens

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was walking out of a store when a red and silver Chevy Impala drove by and someone inside fired shots about 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the right side of the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.