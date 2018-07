Man wounded in drive-by shooting in West Englewood

A man was shot early Thursday in a drive-by attack in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots about 2:40 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot twice in the lower back. He took himself to Stroger Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.