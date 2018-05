Man wounded in drive-by shooting in West Englewood

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was walking at 2:34 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Honore when two dark-colored vehicles pulled up and someone inside one of the vehicles shot him in the right calf, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.