Man wounded in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 39-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of West Wilcox at 9:52 a.m. when a gray SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was shot in the leg and arm, and suffered a graze wound to the chest, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.