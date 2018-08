Man wounded in Edgewater shooting, robbery

A man was wounded in a robbery and shooting early Thursday in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when a male walked up to him, fired shots and took his backpack at 3:41 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Glenwood Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the abdomen and the leg and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.