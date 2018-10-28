Man wounded in Englewood drive-by attack; shooters fled in black SUV

A man was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:16 a.m., the 43-year-old was standing in the 5600 block of South Emerald Avenue when two males walked up to him and shot him, according to police.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The shooters jumped into a black Audi sports-utility vehicle and drove away, police said. Area South detectives were investigating.