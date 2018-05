Man wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting

A man was wounded Wednesday in a shooting in the 1000 block of West 64th Street. | Google Earth

A man was shot in the chest Wednesday morning in an Englewood drive-by attack.

The 27-year-old was wounded about 11 a.m. when someone in a passing car opened fire in the 1000 block of West 64th Street, Chicago Police said.

He showed up to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition stabilized.